Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,799,000 after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock opened at $179.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $183.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.