Genuine Parts to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.895 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Genuine Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GPC opened at $179.77 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $183.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

