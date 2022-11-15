GG TOKEN One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,666.60 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $123.08 million and $10,666.60 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0967 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GG TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00586086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30540544 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09088773 USD and is down -6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13,103.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GG TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GG TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.