Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Trimmed by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $84.14.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

