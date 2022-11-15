Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Jason R. Kelly Sells 197,964 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 197,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $524,604.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,583,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,197,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance
Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.68. 24,348,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,919,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. The firm had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
