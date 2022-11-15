Giulio Profumo Purchases 51,498 Shares of Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Stock

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CFO Giulio Profumo bought 51,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $11,329.56. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Helbiz Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of HLBZ opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Helbiz, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.
Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Helbiz Company Profile
Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helbiz (HLBZ)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Helbiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helbiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.