Giulio Profumo Purchases 51,498 Shares of Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Stock

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CFO Giulio Profumo bought 51,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $11,329.56. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Helbiz Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLBZ opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Helbiz, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

Helbiz Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLBZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 384.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Helbiz during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Helbiz during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Helbiz during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Helbiz by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,918,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 978,282 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

