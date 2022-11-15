Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

