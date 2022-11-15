Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 317 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 934.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 514,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 464,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth $34,321,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 3,991.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,128,000 after acquiring an additional 262,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

