Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,365 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBH opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $63.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

