Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 16,183 StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STON. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StoneMor during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in StoneMor in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneMor in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in StoneMor by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StoneMor in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Price Performance

StoneMor stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.80. StoneMor Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

StoneMor Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

