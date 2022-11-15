Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Valhi by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Valhi in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valhi by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi in the second quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of VHI stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $703.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. Valhi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

