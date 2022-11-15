Gladius Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 480.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TDC stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $52.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.