Gladius Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,252,000 after acquiring an additional 465,063 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 80.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 11.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.72. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.