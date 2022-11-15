Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $53,000 in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 160.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after buying an additional 181,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,550,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $98.13.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

