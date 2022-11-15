Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $75,000 Investment in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 256,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $623,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products Stock Down 0.2 %

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

PLPC opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $414.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.74. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Preformed Line Products news, major shareholder Barbara P. Ruhlman Revocable Tr sold 810,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $35,981,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Preformed Line Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.