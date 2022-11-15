Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,186 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Insider Activity

Nucor Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $142.20 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

