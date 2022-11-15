Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

