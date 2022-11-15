Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -7,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

