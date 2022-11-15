Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.96

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

