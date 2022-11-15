Global Fund Lp Lind II Buys 39,454 Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 39,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $35,508.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,524.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 264,625 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $243,455.00.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 15,000 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 11,800 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,210.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 21,844 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $18,348.96.
- On Thursday, October 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 17,394 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $13,741.26.
- On Monday, October 10th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 49,478 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.74.
- On Friday, October 7th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 122,952 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $105,738.72.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 652 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $593.32.
- On Friday, September 30th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 1,835 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,541.40.
- On Monday, September 26th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 25,252 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,959.16.
ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ RWLK traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 162,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.60.
Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics
Analyst Ratings Changes
RWLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
About ReWalk Robotics
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReWalk Robotics (RWLK)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.