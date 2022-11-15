Global Fund Lp Lind II Buys 39,454 Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 39,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $35,508.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,524.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 264,625 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $243,455.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 15,000 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $14,550.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 11,800 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,210.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 21,844 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $18,348.96.

On Thursday, October 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 17,394 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $13,741.26.

On Monday, October 10th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 49,478 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.74.

On Friday, October 7th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 122,952 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $105,738.72.

On Monday, October 3rd, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 652 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $593.32.

On Friday, September 30th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 1,835 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,541.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 25,252 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $20,959.16.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ RWLK traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 162,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RWLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

