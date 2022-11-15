Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 35.4% in October

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the October 15th total of 321,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 377,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 89,428 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 271,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 14,282 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 238,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

BOTZ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 330,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,305. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

