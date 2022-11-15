Golar LNG (GLNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.
NASDAQ GLNG opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. Golar LNG has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
