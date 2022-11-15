Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,302,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 9,215,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,868.1 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Up 27.4 %

ELKMF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153. Gold Road Resources has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

