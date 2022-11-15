Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,317,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 170.0% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 449,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after buying an additional 283,253 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,435,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,075,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,971,000.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

