Gould Asset Management LLC CA Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.21.

QCOM stock opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

