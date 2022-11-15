Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $372,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after buying an additional 119,226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Comcast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $53.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

