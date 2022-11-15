Granite Ridge Resources, Inc (NYSE:GRNT) Announces — Dividend of $0.08

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GRNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,763. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

