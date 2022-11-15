Grant Booker Sells 5,645,603 Shares of Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET) Stock

Netlinkz Limited (ASX:NET – Get Rating) insider Grant Booker sold 5,645,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total value of A$141,140.08 ($94,724.88).
Grant Booker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Grant Booker sold 3,000,000 shares of Netlinkz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total value of A$75,000.00 ($50,335.57).
Netlinkz Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
About Netlinkz
Netlinkz Limited provides network solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers Virtual Secure Network technology, an enterprise-grade intelligent networking solution that allows enterprises to manage the connectivity of its hybrid and mobile workforce, multi-cloud deployments, and offices.
Featured Articles
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Netlinkz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlinkz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.