GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

GREE stock remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. GREE has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

