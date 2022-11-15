Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Greenland Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Greenland Minerals stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Greenland Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.
Greenland Minerals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenland Minerals (GDLNF)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.