Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Greenland Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Greenland Minerals stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Greenland Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Get Greenland Minerals alerts:

Greenland Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.