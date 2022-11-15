GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the October 15th total of 277,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.68. 150,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.10. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 95.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

