Gregory H. Kossover Sells 5,000 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $187,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,578. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 11.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading

