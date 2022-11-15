Greif (NYSE:GEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.62

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.62 and last traded at $73.51, with a volume of 624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEF. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Greif Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $260,092.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,217,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,064,905.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $260,092.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,217,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,064,905.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,968 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,333 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Greif by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Greif by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

