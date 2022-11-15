Grin Achieves Market Cap of $3.90 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $265,926.07 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,864.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00343443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00121310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00760183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.81 or 0.00615572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00231979 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

