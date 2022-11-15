Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The business had revenue of $138.87 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Grindrod Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

Grindrod Shipping Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 114,453 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 22.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 106.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRIN. Noble Financial cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

