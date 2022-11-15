Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Declares Dividend Increase – $3.31 Per Share

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 3.3121 per share by the transportation company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a dividend payout ratio of 85.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.7%.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $171.93 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $112.88 and a 12-month high of $174.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.78 and its 200 day moving average is $143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

