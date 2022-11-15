Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.00

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Grupo Carso Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

