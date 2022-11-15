GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.56) to GBX 1,500 ($17.63) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,608.33.

GSK stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. GSK has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

