Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) PT Raised to C$40.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

GCG.A traded up C$1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.88. 45,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$24.50 and a one year high of C$46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$734.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.46.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

