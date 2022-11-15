Guggenheim Cuts Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target to $77.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %

MSGE stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,186. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.36. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $84.57.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.54). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

