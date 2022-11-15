GXChain Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $376.15 million and $472.50 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00017240 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006043 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008447 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

