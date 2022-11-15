H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Trading Down 0%

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLUYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 46.00 to 43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

