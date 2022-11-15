H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Position Lifted by Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the period. H World Group makes up about 19.8% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $210,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in H World Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in H World Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in H World Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in H World Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.99. 35,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $48.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H World Group

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.