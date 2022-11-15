Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.44.

SEA Stock Up 30.8 %

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $14.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 635,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $355.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.