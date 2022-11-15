Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 924 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.83. The stock had a trading volume of 40,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,441. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.00 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $476.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $524.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.