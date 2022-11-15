Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,630 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up 2.5% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Trip.com Group worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Up 7.8 %

Trip.com Group stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 228,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,903. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCOM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.