Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 12,500 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,141. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

