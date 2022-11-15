Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,358 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 41,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.21. 59,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,060,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

