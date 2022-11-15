Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 25,645 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,645 shares during the period. United States Oil Fund makes up approximately 1.0% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USO. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:USO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,632. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $92.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

