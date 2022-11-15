Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,713 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,382,033. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

